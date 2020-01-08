The Hayward Pizza Hut restaurant, located on the service road at 15595 Highway 63, is no longer taking orders for a large pepperoni with extra cheese — or for any other variety of pizza. The restaurant’s last day of business was New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31.
A call to the restaurant is met with the following message: “We apologize this location has closed.” Outside the former restaurant a large sign reads “AVAILABLE.”
The building was never owned by Pizza Hut. Mid-America, a real estate group from Minnesota, is managing the lease or sale of the building.
Doug Sailor, a real estate broker for Mid America, said Pizza Hut decided not to renew its lease for the restaurant when it expired Dec. 31. Sailor said he was surprised the restaurant was actually open on the last day of the lease.
The Record attempted to contact Pizza Hut, which is owned by Yum! Brands, Inc., but was unsuccessful in finding a representative to discuss the Hayward closure.
Earlier in August 2019, David W. Gibbs, president and chief operating officer and chief financial officer for Yum! Brands, spoke to Jeff Gelski of “FoodBusinessNews” in an Aug. 5 article, “Pizza Hut to close hundreds of dine-in locations.” The article discussed the company’s plans to close as many as 500 of the 7,000 Pizza Hut restaurants and focus on a delivery and carryout business model.
“We are leaning in to accelerate the transition of our Pizza Hut U.S. asset base to truly modern delivery/carryout assets,” Gibbs said in the article. “This will ultimately strengthen the Pizza Hut business in the U.S. and set it up for a faster long-term growth.”
Whether there will be a Pizza Hut delivery or carryout business in the Hayward area is unknown.
For a couple of decades, the Pizza Hut Hayward restaurant was a favorite destination for celebrating birthday parties and after high school game celebrations, but since it opened its doors, the local pizza market has become very competitive, with several locations offering pizzas at comparable prices.
