Fourth year student Marya Wydra of Hayward graduated from St. Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin June 11, 2023. She majored in biochemistry.

Whitley Carothers of Hayward graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in spring, 2023, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in interior design.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments