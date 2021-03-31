Marc B. Strapon, CIC, of Holden Insurance Agency, Spooner and Hayward, was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC), a leading national insurance professional organization.
Strapon was awarded a certificate marking more than 15 years of participation as a designated CIC, which requires annual completion of advanced education and training.
“Marc’s ongoing allegiance and support of the CIC Program is a testament to the value he places on “real world” education and customer satisfaction. Your clients, associates, and the insurance profession as a whole will benefit from such dedication and leadership,” cited William J. Hold, CRM, CISR, CEO and President of the Society of CIC.
The Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization of The National Alliance of Insurance Education & Research, which is respected throughout the insurance industry for the high standards maintained in the hundreds of institutes conducted annually in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Other programs of The National Alliance included Certified Risk Managers (CRM), Certified Personal Risk Managers (CPRM), James K. Ruble Seminars, the Society of Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR), Certified School Risk Managers (CSRM), and the National Alliance Research Academy.
Hayward native and current Hillsdale College (Michigan) student Caleb Ramette co-hosts a Hillsdale College radio show that won Best Comedy Show in the Nation at the 2021 Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) Awards. “The Loft” is a weekly variety/comedy show featuring a wide array of content, humor, interviews, and entertainment on WRFH/Radio Free Hillsdale 101.7 FM. The award-winning show is hosted by students Nick Treglia, Rachel Kookogey, Caleb Ramette, and Josh Camp.
Since the radio program began, it has earned consecutive, national awards from IBS. This year, WRFH was recognized with nominations in eight categories, and 12 Hillsdale College students are among the nominees.
Finalists were chosen among more than 3,000 submissions from across the country and considered among the top five percent of all submissions. IBS presents awards each year to college and high school media outlets across more than 100 categories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.