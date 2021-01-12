Several Hayward students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. They are Victoria Fetters, Shannon Judy, Hailey Miller, Anna Olson and Michael Skinner. To be eligible, students must achieve at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Two area students have been named to the Ripon College Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. They are Seth Beckman of Hayward and Josephine Garrett of Exeland. To be eligible, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.

