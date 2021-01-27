Five Hayward students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They are: Nel Hanson, Alexandra King and Emily Neff, all in the College of Letters and Science; Paige Messa, School of Pharmacy; and Eli Robbins, School of Education.
Berit Gretz and Hannah Sake of Hayward have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
Tressa Lundsten of Hayward has earned Semester High Honors for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages.
Hayward students Lauren M. Tremblay, nursing, and Mei Lin S. Batten, mechanical engineering, have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at North Dakota State University. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher.
Carson Joseph Fisher of Stone Lake, majoring in mechanical engineering, has been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. To be eligible, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale.
Five Hayward students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota. They are: McKenzie Henkelman, Emma McGarthwaite, Jackson Morgan, Kelsey Neibert and Jerzy Petit. To be eligible, students must achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.50.
Craig Burger of Hayward has been named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. Burger is a sophomore majoring in finance. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
Two area students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. They are Whitley Carothers of Hayward and Abigail Drabek of Stone Lake. To be eligible, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
