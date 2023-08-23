Several area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse and graduated in May 2023. They are:

From Hayward: Alexia Abric, Master of Science, Physician Assistant Studies; Dru Lattin, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis; Chase Roehl, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Major.

  

