With a theme of “One Water,” Brooke Froemel of Hayward won a state-wide third place award for her environmental awareness poster entered in the senior division of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association annual speaking and poster contest.

Student contest entries were judged and awarded at the association’s annual conference in Wisconsin Dells March 1-3, 2023.

