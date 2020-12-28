A Radisson man was injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on State Hwy. 27-70 west of Radisson Saturday afternoon, Dec. 26.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. east of Weirgor Road. Wisconsin state troopers and Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with Sawyer County EMS.
The State Patrol reported that the pedestrian, Michael D. Coaty, age 59, of Radisson was walking eastbound in the westbound traffic lane of STH 27-70. The driver of the Dodge pick-up truck, Crissa L. Gauthier, age 59, of Radisson was traveling westbound on STH 27-70.
Gauthier attempted to stop, but struck Coaty. Coaty received non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a landing zone at the Stone Lake Fire Department, and then was flown by medical helicopter to the Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol-Spooner Post.
