The Michals family, from ages 2 to 81, of Edina, Minnesota, all skied in Birkie events this year. They included father Klaus Bayr, his daughter, Stephanie, and her husband, Mark Michals, and their children: Hans, Liesel, Anita and Fritz.
Photo by Regan Kohler
Two-year-old Milo of St. Paul relaxes after his .5K loop on the Highway OO Trailhead in Seeley.
The bitter wind couldn’t stop young skiers from enjoying a day on the trails at the 2021 Barnebirkie youth ski event Friday, Feb. 26.
Children from age 2 to 13 skied in a non-competitive, open-track event at the Highway OO Trailhead east of Seeley. The annual event was held both Thursday and Friday last week, to spread out the number of participants in keeping with COVID-19 safety precautions. One parent was allowed to ski with his or her child. There were three distances: .5K, 1.5K and 2.5K.
