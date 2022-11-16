Editor: Kudos to young voters.

The midterm election was historic: young voters turned out in record numbers. The youngest generation, Gen Z, has experienced more than its share of chaos during the formative years: gun violence in schools, a global pandemic, endless war, the January 6 attack on our Capitol, personal freedoms in jeopardy, most recently reproductive rights, and the ongoing climate crisis. Here is a generation threatened by uncertainty and yet it is determined to stand up to the challenges. These young people are realists who already understand that involvement in the democratic process requires ongoing vigilance and commitment. Justice for everyone requires this.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments