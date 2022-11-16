...SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS ACROSS NORTHLAND...
Roads are ice and snow covered this morning as previously melted
snow refreezes and is covered with a fresh layer of actively
falling snow. Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation
road conditions and webcams show covered roadways with snow and
ice. Additionally, actively snowing falling snow may reduce
visibility to less than a mile at times.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow
extra time when traveling. Make sure to turn on headlights.
The midterm election was historic: young voters turned out in record numbers. The youngest generation, Gen Z, has experienced more than its share of chaos during the formative years: gun violence in schools, a global pandemic, endless war, the January 6 attack on our Capitol, personal freedoms in jeopardy, most recently reproductive rights, and the ongoing climate crisis. Here is a generation threatened by uncertainty and yet it is determined to stand up to the challenges. These young people are realists who already understand that involvement in the democratic process requires ongoing vigilance and commitment. Justice for everyone requires this.
