On Father’s Day weekend, June 19 -20, the Youth Conservation Alliance (YCA), the Round Lake Property Owners Association and the Hugh Becker Foundation are sponsoring a youth fishing program on Round Lake for those who would like to take their kids or grandkids out fishing.
Fishing hours are all day Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Trophies will be presented in 12 fish categories, including bass, walleye, northern pike, crappie and panfish, at 7 p.m. on the patio at Powell’s on Richardson Bay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.