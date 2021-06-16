On Father’s Day weekend, June 19 -20, the Youth Conservation Alliance (YCA), the Round Lake Property Owners Association and the Hugh Becker Foundation are sponsoring a youth fishing program on Round Lake for those who would like to take their kids or grandkids out fishing.

Fishing hours are all day Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Trophies will be presented in 12 fish categories, including bass, walleye, northern pike, crappie and panfish, at 7 p.m. on the patio at Powell’s on Richardson Bay.

