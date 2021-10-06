A habitat-based drawdown on the Chippewa Flowage, conducted six of the last eight years and aimed at managing aquatic vegetation and improving fishery habitat, will not occur this fall and winter, according to Xcel Energy.

Local residents, property owners and users of the flowage will notice a more historical operation, in which the reservoir level increases throughout the fall until freeze-up and then water level will drop gradually throughout the winter.

