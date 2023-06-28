Thomas R. Morua was born in 1925. At the age of 17 he lied about his age so he could enlist in the U.S. Army. He fought in World War II in the 3rd Armored Division in the European Theater as an Army Sergeant. He came home after the war and worked as a truck driver in California for many years. He moved to Hayward, Wisconsin with his wife, Pat, in 1989. He died here in Hayward on October 28, 2005 and is buried in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.

On June 21, 2023 his widow, Pat Morua, received Tom’s military dog tags after they were identified and retrieved in Belgium, Europe, sent to New York, and then arrived in Pat’s mailbox in Hayward, via priority mail.

  

