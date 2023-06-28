Thomas R. Morua was born in 1925. At the age of 17 he lied about his age so he could enlist in the U.S. Army. He fought in World War II in the 3rd Armored Division in the European Theater as an Army sergeant.

He came home after the war and worked as a truck driver in California for many years. He moved to Hayward, Wisconsin with his wife, Pat, in 1989. He died in Hayward on Oct. 28, 2005 and is buried in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

  

