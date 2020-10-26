As attorney general, my priorities for this fall’s election are to protect Wisconsin voters’ right to vote safely and to ensure that every lawfully cast ballot is counted. And I want Wisconsinites to know that they can be confident that this election is free, fair, and secure and that the outcomes of the races on the ballot will reflect the will of the voters.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is working with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and other agencies to make sure that you are safe when you cast your ballot. DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation staffs the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center (WSIC), which facilitates intelligence and information sharing with federal, state, local, tribal, and campus law enforcement partners, along with fire service, emergency management, public health, military, and private sector agencies. WSIC is prepared to identify significant threats to Wisconsin elections, including any threats of election interference, foreign or domestic.
