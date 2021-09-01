As parents we tried to do what was best for our kids — we wanted them healthy. That said, where we built a sanitized, protective cocoon around the first kids, attacking every sniffle with state of the art Kleenex and washing hands every five minutes, by the time the last kids rolled around we let them play in the knife drawer.

But one thing we didn’t let our guard down on was the Saturday cereal. Saturday cereal was the sugared French fries of cereal: corn meal and corn sugar covered in sugar artfully shaped and artificially flavored to taste like honey, or maple, or blueberry, or chocolate, etc. It wasn’t the building block cereal like oatmeal or Wheaties. It was, sugar, cubed-to-the-nth-degree sugar.

