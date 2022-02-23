The first time I noticed the sign was as a guest speaker. The night before I had dined on ribs and brisket at the original Famous Dave’s Barbeque (so good) and now here I was early in the morning arriving to speak for Sunday services. The sign above the main entry caught my eye: “There’s a Place for You.”
It put me at ease that morning knowing that I was welcome. That I was . . . wanted.
The next time I noticed the sign was on my first day as the lead pastor of the Hayward Wesleyan Church. First-day jitters are real. Like a kid being dropped off on the first day of kindergarten, I wondered what this new place would be like.
The sign that day gave me confidence. That I was . . . wanted.
This past week I read that in the test kitchen of McDonald’s one item is not up for a grand revision — the French fries. True fast food historians (is there such a thing?) will point out that the method for frying the fries was changed in 1990, but the core of what makes McDonald’s French fries is largely unchanged.
At that moment I thought about the sign again and it made me reflect, “What is it at Hayward Wesleyan Church that needs to remain the same?”
My mind immediately raced to the sign above the main entrance to the church and I thought to myself, “I pray that truth never changes.”
No doubt, I pray that we always hold fast to the foundations of our faith and our core beliefs as a church. But a central outgrowth of those foundations of our faith is the statement above the door: There’s a place for you.
Nearly every week I will point out that sign to someone…
Who is struggling with an addiction.
Who is unemployed or underemployed.
Who is doing gloriously well.
Who is carrying a wagon full of doubt.
Who is troubled with anxiety, battling with depression, or struggling to keep it all straight.
You name the “Who is…” and I have reminded them that the sign above the door is still true.
Some time ago I came across some writing that was done by one of my favorite authors — Unknown. What Unknown wrote speaks to the sign above the door. I pray that it is always true of the Hayward Wesleyan Church and all the churches in our area.
“We extend a special welcome to those who are single, married, divorced, filthy rich, dirt poor, yo no habla Ingles. We extend a special welcome to those who are crying newborns, skinny as a rail or could afford to lose a few pounds.
“We welcome you if you can sing like Andrea Bocelli or if you can’t carry a note in a bucket. You’re welcome here if you’re ‘just browsing,’ just woke up or just got out of jail. We don’t care if you’re more Catholic than the Pope, or haven’t been in church since little Joey’s baby dedication.
“We extend a special welcome to those who are over 60 but not grown up yet, and to teenagers who are growing up too fast. We welcome soccer moms, NASCAR dads, starving artists, tree-huggers, latte-sippers, vegetarians, junk-food eaters.
“We welcome those who are in recovery or still addicted. We welcome you if you’re having problems or you’re down in the dumps or if you don’t like ‘organized religion,’ we’ve been there, too. If you blew all your offering money at the dog track, you’re welcome here.
“We offer a special welcome to those who think the earth is flat, work too hard, don’t work, can’t spell or because grandma is in town and wanted to go to church. We welcome those who are inked, pierced or both. We offer a special welcome to those who could use a prayer right now, had religion shoved down your throat as a kid or got lost in traffic and wound up here by mistake.
“We welcome tourists, seekers and doubters, bleeding hearts . . . and YOU!”
For all of the above and even more . . . There is (still) a place for you!
