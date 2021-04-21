...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
Afternoon minimum relative humidity will fall into the 15 to 25
percent range Thursday across northwest Wisconsin and northeast
Minnesota. When combined with westerly winds around 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 20 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s and
lower 60s, near critical fire weather conditions are forecast on
Thursday. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
As a preteen I was given a pounded tin plaque with the 23rd Psalm on it. It hung on the wall above my bed. I was familiar with the words, but didn’t have it memorized or hadn’t really thought about what it meant. One day during my teen years, something happened and I was angry with my mother. I stomped up to my room, flung myself on my bed and laid there cooling down. Yet, not ready to face her again, I pouted for a while and then got to a point where I was bored.
I began to focus on the plaque on the wall next to me and said it over and over until I knew it. Then I began to pick the verse apart, processing them one by one. In the words I found a place of safety, peace, love, hope and all kinds of good stuff for my life. Odd how things come to us when we need them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.