As a preteen I was given a pounded tin plaque with the 23rd Psalm on it. It hung on the wall above my bed. I was familiar with the words, but didn’t have it memorized or hadn’t really thought about what it meant. One day during my teen years, something happened and I was angry with my mother. I stomped up to my room, flung myself on my bed and laid there cooling down. Yet, not ready to face her again, I pouted for a while and then got to a point where I was bored.

I began to focus on the plaque on the wall next to me and said it over and over until I knew it. Then I began to pick the verse apart, processing them one by one. In the words I found a place of safety, peace, love, hope and all kinds of good stuff for my life. Odd how things come to us when we need them.

