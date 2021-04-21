Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA... Afternoon minimum relative humidity will fall into the 15 to 25 percent range Thursday across northwest Wisconsin and northeast Minnesota. When combined with westerly winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, near critical fire weather conditions are forecast on Thursday. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger before burning.