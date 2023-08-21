You may know that recently I was in Alaska with my family. In Fairbanks we took a history cruise that taught us the native, gold, war history of the Fairbanks area. During the cruise we saw some properties along the Chena River. It was extremely interesting. Along the river one could see a home that was one of the original log cabins. Next to it would be an ultra-modern metal and glass home made of pyramids, rectangles and cones. Next looked like Sanford and Son hit hard times — the people owned several trucks and snowmobiles in various states of disrepair and lived in a tarp reinforced camper trailer with old tires rip-rapping their shoreline. Then would be a huge, three story log cabin with personal pitching and putting green. Comfortable money, poverty, obscene wealth, conspicuous consumption, all coexisting side by side. How does that work? Aren’t there any building codes? Aren’t there any covenants? What about property values? Alaska is libertarian. That means it is conservative when it fits its purpose. And it is liberal when it fits its purpose. They are hard to nail down politically. The building code is this: if it gets you through the winter — fine. The covenant is this: I won’t tell you what to do if you don’t tell me what to do. And it works.

Why does it work? Simple really. They all simply accept it. I know it wouldn’t fly at Lake Owen — but on

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments