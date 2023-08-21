...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
You may know that recently I was in Alaska with my family. In Fairbanks we took a history cruise that taught us the native, gold, war history of the Fairbanks area. During the cruise we saw some properties along the Chena River. It was extremely interesting. Along the river one could see a home that was one of the original log cabins. Next to it would be an ultra-modern metal and glass home made of pyramids, rectangles and cones. Next looked like Sanford and Son hit hard times — the people owned several trucks and snowmobiles in various states of disrepair and lived in a tarp reinforced camper trailer with old tires rip-rapping their shoreline. Then would be a huge, three story log cabin with personal pitching and putting green. Comfortable money, poverty, obscene wealth, conspicuous consumption, all coexisting side by side. How does that work? Aren’t there any building codes? Aren’t there any covenants? What about property values? Alaska is libertarian. That means it is conservative when it fits its purpose. And it is liberal when it fits its purpose. They are hard to nail down politically. The building code is this: if it gets you through the winter — fine. The covenant is this: I won’t tell you what to do if you don’t tell me what to do. And it works.
Why does it work? Simple really. They all simply accept it. I know it wouldn’t fly at Lake Owen — but on
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.