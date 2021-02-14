...PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS...
Another night of dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are
expected tonight. An upgrade to a Wind Chill Warning may be
needed.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
“If I speak in tongues of human beings and of angels but I don’t have love, I’m a clanging gong or a clashing cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and I know all the mysteries and everything else, and if I have such complete faith that I can move mountains but I don’t have love, I’m nothing. If I give away everything that I have and hand over my own body to feel good about what I’ve done but I don’t have love, I receive no benefit whatsoever.
Love is patient, love is kind, it isn’t jealous, it doesn’t brag, it isn’t arrogant, it isn’t rude, it doesn’t seek its own advantage, it isn’t irritable, it doesn’t keep a record of complaints, it isn’t happy with injustice, but it is happy with the truth. Love puts up with all things, trusts in all things, hopes for all things, endures all things. Love never fails. Now faith, hope, and love remain — these three things — and the greatest of these is love.”
Okay, we're all hardy northern people here who've endured cold spells before, but do you have a limit? Is there a coldness, a low temperature, that you will just not endure and decide to stay inside, turn up the heat and watch the ice grow outside. How cold is too cold for you?
