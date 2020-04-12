My mom’s Uncle Charlie was a piece of work. His real name was Arnold but when Great-Grandpa Munkel called for “Arnold!” two people came running: the farm’s hired hand, Arnold, and his son, Arnold. This being too much for his mind to handle, my great-grandfather looked at the product of his own loins and said to him, “From now on you’re Charlie.” The other Arnold later became my grandfather. Another story.

Charlie was incredibly bright, retained tons of knowledge, landed on Omaha Beach, was a lead driver in the Red Ball Express during World War II, was captured by the Americans (another long story), loved to dance and loved to tell stories and considered himself to be a walking encyclopedia called upon by God to share his knowledge with any- and everyone (usually using as many words as possible).

