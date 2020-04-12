...LATE SEASON WINTER STORM TO AFFECT PARTS OF THE NORTHLAND
THROUGH MONDAY...
.A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
TODAY THROUGH MONDAY. HEAVY, WET SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS OVER ASHLAND, IRON,
AND PRICE COUNTIES, AND LOWER AMOUNTS FARTHER WEST. STRONG NORTH
AND NORTHWEST WINDS MAY RESULT IN BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IN
OPEN AREAS LATE TONIGHT AND MONDAY. SNOW WILL END FROM SOUTHWEST
TO NORTHEAST MONDAY INTO MONDAY NIGHT.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO
11 INCHES, EXCEPT 6 TO 15 INCHES FOR NORTHERN IRON AND ASHLAND
COUNTIES, AND 4 TO 6 INCHES FOR NORTHERN DOUGLAS AND BAYFIELD
COUNTIES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...SAWYER, PRICE, IRON, WASHBURN, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND
COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND
AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
SNOW MAY STICK TO TREES AND POWERLINES AND, WITH THE STRONG
WINDS, MAY LEAD TO POWER OUTAGES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 511. ROAD
CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
&&
My mom’s Uncle Charlie was a piece of work. His real name was Arnold but when Great-Grandpa Munkel called for “Arnold!” two people came running: the farm’s hired hand, Arnold, and his son, Arnold. This being too much for his mind to handle, my great-grandfather looked at the product of his own loins and said to him, “From now on you’re Charlie.” The other Arnold later became my grandfather. Another story.
Charlie was incredibly bright, retained tons of knowledge, landed on Omaha Beach, was a lead driver in the Red Ball Express during World War II, was captured by the Americans (another long story), loved to dance and loved to tell stories and considered himself to be a walking encyclopedia called upon by God to share his knowledge with any- and everyone (usually using as many words as possible).
