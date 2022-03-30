...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
It’s been a while since my last installment of Ninekagon Notes, but I am back with an important announcement: The Family Fish Expo will return to Hayward Wesleyan Church from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday, April 2. We hope to see your family there.
A little over two centuries ago, there was a thriving fishery in the Sea of Galilee. Not so thriving, however, in that instant when a young, still relatively unknown man, Jesus of Nazareth, came down out of the hills. There he met a well-known commercial fisherman, Simon (we now know him as Peter, “Petra” or Simon-Peter).
