It’s been a while since my last installment of Ninekagon Notes, but I am back with an important announcement: The Family Fish Expo will return to Hayward Wesleyan Church from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday, April 2. We hope to see your family there.

A little over two centuries ago, there was a thriving fishery in the Sea of Galilee. Not so thriving, however, in that instant when a young, still relatively unknown man, Jesus of Nazareth, came down out of the hills. There he met a well-known commercial fisherman, Simon (we now know him as Peter, “Petra” or Simon-Peter).

