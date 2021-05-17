What is it that makes your fingers itch to touch? Tactile learners best learn through the sense of touch. These learners love to use their hands to learn new information. Students who are tactile learners may become easily distracted or frustrated with material presented in visual or audible lessons only. The tactile learner will learn best when using their hands.
Do you think you are a tactile person? What makes your fingers itch to touch? A smooth sea shell — some people collect smooth shells and stones and gently rub them for a moment of calm during the day. Beautiful fabric, soft clothing, velvet. Someone told me they went into a clothing store in another country and got in trouble for touching the clothes. Homemade playdough, cookie dough — different intent between those two: one to play, one to eat. The pages of a good book. Touching it in thanksgiving to God for the enjoyment of the book or because the book was becoming a good friend.
There are many saying that the economy is recovering and there are many job openings but few workers applying and one of the reasons is there is more incentive to stay on unemployment insurance with the $300 a week supplemental for those who lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What do you think? Should the $300 supplemental stop or should it continue?
