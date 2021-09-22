A peaceful demonstration of women, men and children will gather at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the corner of Highways 63 and 27 in downtown Hayward, then will walk along city sidewalks through downtown to the Sawyer County Courthouse.
Organized by Up North Engaged, a citizens group in northern Wisconsin, the demonstration aims to highlight women’s reproductive rights as basic human rights. When the group reaches the courthouse there will be remarks and a time for sharing beginning at 11 a.m., after which the group will return to the corner at Highways 63/27 via Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.