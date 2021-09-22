A peaceful demonstration of women, men and children will gather at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the corner of Highways 63 and 27 in downtown Hayward, then will walk along city sidewalks through downtown to the Sawyer County Courthouse.

Organized by Up North Engaged, a citizens group in northern Wisconsin, the demonstration aims to highlight women’s reproductive rights as basic human rights. When the group reaches the courthouse there will be remarks and a time for sharing beginning at 11 a.m., after which the group will return to the corner at Highways 63/27 via Main Street.

