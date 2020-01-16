Hayward area women and men are invited to join the annual Women’s March to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the corner of Highways 63 and 27 in Hayward.

The march is being held in solidarity with other women’s marches around the world. The route will cross pedestrian walkway on Highway 63 at the intersection with Highway 27, then proceed along Highway 63 to Main Street, then along Main Street to the Sawyer County Courthouse for speeches and song, then back to the starting point. 

