...GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON...
GUSTY WEST TO NORTHWESTERLY WINDS WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON AND
GRADUALLY DIMINISH THIS EVENING. EXPECT SUSTAINED WINDS BETWEEN
10 AND 20 MPH WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW
AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
Woman set on fire in Waukesha, man struck by vehicle
