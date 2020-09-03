WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police have arrested a man for setting a woman on fire in Waukesha as she walked her dog and for hitting an elderly man with his vehicle and setting another fire at his property.

Neighbors said the woman was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Witness Erin Duffy tells the Journal Sentinel the woman was badly burned on her arms and stomach.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments