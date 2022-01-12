During a Jan. 4 appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court, a Couderay area woman was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to falsifying her voter registration status during the Feb.18, 2020, primary election in Sawyer County.

Jacqueline Monet Lashae DeNasha, 27, appeared before Judge John Yackel by video conference. She is currently an inmate in the Taycheedah Correctional Institute at Fond du Lac.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments