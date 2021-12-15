Mandy Maynard

A woman who stole property valued at more than $70,000 from a Radisson man’s house was sentenced Dec. 2 in Sawyer County Circuit Court to probation with jail time and was ordered to pay restitution.

Mandy Lynn Maynard, 41, of Escanaba, Michigan, and formerly of Caledonia, Minnesota, appeared before Judge John Yackel. She pleaded no contest to a charge of felony theft between $10,000 and $100,000 from the 65-year-old Radisson man Oct. 13, 2020.

