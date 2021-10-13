mary ann hammond

 Sawyer County Jail photo

At an Oct. 7 hearing in Sawyer County Court, a Hayward area woman rejected a plea deal in a woman’s opioid-related death.

Mary Ann Hammond, 34, 13029W Water Tower Lane, Hayward, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivering a powerful opioid to a woman who died June 12, 2020, after consuming the drug. Hammond is charged in the death of 53-year-old Lisa D. Quagon at a residence at 7725N Dixon Avenue in the Town of Bass Lake.

