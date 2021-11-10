A 33-year-old Sawyer County woman, Tisha Rose Belille, who was being held in the Sawyer County Jail, was reported to have died at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said there is an investigation into Belille’s death and he is unable to release more information until the investigation is completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.