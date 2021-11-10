A 33-year-old Sawyer County woman, Tisha Rose Belille, who was being held in the Sawyer County Jail, was reported to have died at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said there is an investigation into Belille’s death and he is unable to release more information until the investigation is completed.

