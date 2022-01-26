During a Jan. 12 appearance in Sawyer County Circuit court, Deanna Marie Johnson, 51, 14133W Poplar Avenue, Hayward, was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of 10 to 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver at the Sawyer County Jail Dec. 29, 2020.

Johnson also was fined $1,079.25 Her prison term will be followed by six years of extended supervision. She must comply with terms and conditions of the Department of Corrections, including counseling and programming, and must maintain absolute sobriety.

