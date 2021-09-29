Jacklyn P. Dettmann, 29, 6526 McClaine Avenue-No. 7, Winter, has been charged by Sawyer County authorities with second-degree felony recklessly endangering safety, driving while intoxicated-second offense with a minor child in her vehicle, driving while revoked, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 11, 2021, in the Town of Winter.

A state trooper responded at 10:11 p.m. to a report of a vehicle crashing into a residential building at 6530W McClaine Avenue. The trooper observed that a white Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed into a blue Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot and crashed into the front wall of an apartment, pushing it inward and causing major damage. Witnesses stated that the driver, Dettmann, had gone into her apartment nearby. No one inside the building was injured.

