A Stone Lake area woman has been charged with voting in the Nov. 3, 2020, election in Sawyer County while she was disqualified.

Tami Lynne DeMarr, 50, 14442W Elizabeth Lane, Stone Lake, is charged in Sawyer County Circuit Court with one felony count of election fraud-illegal voting. She is summoned to appear in court May 17.

