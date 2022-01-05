Alyssa Hollen
Sawyer County booking photo

A local woman is charged with bringing the powerful narcotic Fentanyl into the Sawyer County Jail, which a woman inmate ingested, resulting in her hospitalization.

Alyssa Richelle Hollen, 27, 7153N Taylor Road, Stone Lake, is charged with delivery of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in or near a jail Nov. 19, 2021.

