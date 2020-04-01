A Hayward resident appeared in Sawyer County Circuit Court Monday, March 30, for a bond hearing on a charge of felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety when on the morning of March 3, she reportedly passed a Winter school bus from the right rear as the bus was stopped with its lights flashing in the village of Radisson to let children get onto the bus. The vehicle struck and injured a 4-year-old girl.

Geralynne A. Berg, 63, Hayward, appeared in court from jail via video. She was represented by attorney John Schieffer. She was placed on a $5,000 signature bond. Judge John Yackel set her initial court appearance for April 13.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments