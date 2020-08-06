Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Chief Timothy DeBrot announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, that LCO police officers executed a search warrant at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday Aug. 2, and arrested a 38-year-old woman on drug trafficking charges.

Arrested at 12850W Neezh Street in the Town of Hayward was Vala L. Quaderer, 38, on charges of manufacture/delivery of heroin and maintaining a drug trafficking house, along with an outstanding felony warrant. Officers seized multiple items of drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.

