Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Chief Timothy DeBrot announced Tuesday, Aug. 4, that LCO police officers executed a search warrant at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday Aug. 2, and arrested a 38-year-old woman on drug trafficking charges.
Arrested at 12850W Neezh Street in the Town of Hayward was Vala L. Quaderer, 38, on charges of manufacture/delivery of heroin and maintaining a drug trafficking house, along with an outstanding felony warrant. Officers seized multiple items of drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.