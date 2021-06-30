Destiny R Kingfisher, 18, of Hayward, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Saturday, June 26, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

At 7:24 p.m. Saturday, June 26, a state trooper stopped a vehicle on Highway B at Metcalf Road in Hayward after observing that the exhaust on the vehicle was defective. The trooper observed signs of impairment and a standardized field sobriety test showed that Kingfisher was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

