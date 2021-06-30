Destiny R Kingfisher, 18, of Hayward, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Saturday, June 26, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.
At 7:24 p.m. Saturday, June 26, a state trooper stopped a vehicle on Highway B at Metcalf Road in Hayward after observing that the exhaust on the vehicle was defective. The trooper observed signs of impairment and a standardized field sobriety test showed that Kingfisher was operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.