Some anglers are surprised to hear that northern pike are not a native species in most lakes throughout the Hayward area. Pike were introduced into most lakes in the area at different points in the 20th century, typically via unauthorized transfer from another waterbody. Pike have impacted musky populations on many of our most popular lakes and fish management has struggled with how to respond to this challenge. Musky stocking is now a widespread practice, including many lakes where socking was historically not needed. Pike removals have also proved to have potential.

A removal project on LCO resulted in better pike size and improved muskellunge stocking and reproductive success. There have been attempts to generate large pike removal efforts on other lakes by utilizing anglers. In most cases, angling represents the best possible means to remove large numbers of pike while putting the fish to good use (Eating! They’re great!). These programs have often operated under the name of “Pike Improvement Projects” (PIP) since one of the goals is to improve the size of pike in the lake while also benefitting musky.

