Brook Silversides do not look like a species of fish you’d expect to see in Wisconsin. Their long, slender, and ultra-silvery appearance resembles a fish you’d expect to see in the ocean. In fact, Brook Silversides are one of only two freshwater species of silversides, with the rest residing in saltwater.

Silversides spend a lot of their time in the uppermost portion of the water column, especially at night. Silversides are considered “positively phototropic”, meaning they are drawn to light. Some reports say they can be led across the surface of a lake at night by a flashlight. They also become very active during a full moon.

  

