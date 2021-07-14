Hayward Wolfpack player Nils Eckstrom (right) battles with Barron's Mohamed Osman for the ball during a game Sunday, July 11, at the Hayward Intermediate School field. Eckstrom scored a hat trick to lead the Wolfpack's 3-0 and 11-1 victories.
Hayward Wolfpack FC secured first place in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League regular season with a 9-1-0 record after they defeated Barron Soccer Team by scores of 3-0 and 11-1 in a WPASL doubleheader Sunday, July 11, at the Hayward Intermediate School field.
In the first game of the day, Kaden Bergman opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he chested a ball down in the box from a King Strum cross.
