After a week off, Hayward Wolfpack FC will return to action on Thursday, May 27, against Duluth FC Academy at Lincoln Park. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

The Wolfpack then will return home for two league games on Sunday, May 30, against FC Midnimo of Barron, with games kicking off at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

