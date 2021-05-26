After a week off, Hayward Wolfpack FC will return to action on Thursday, May 27, against Duluth FC Academy at Lincoln Park. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
The Wolfpack then will return home for two league games on Sunday, May 30, against FC Midnimo of Barron, with games kicking off at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
