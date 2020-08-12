The Hayward United Wolfpack Soccer Club split a pair of games played last weekend on their home field north of Hayward.

On Saturday, Aug. 8, the Wolfpack pulled out a 4-3 win over FC Midnimo from Barron. Mike McKevett scored two goals, while Nik Nordquist and Nils Eckstrom scored a goal apiece. Marshall Kennell had an assist, and keeper Ave Walt finished with seven saves.

