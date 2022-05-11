Wolfpack battles Barron

Finegan Huffington (right) of Hayward Wolfpack FC pushes the ball toward the net in the Pack’s game against Barron Sunday, May 8, in Hayward. The Wolfpack won this game, 6-0.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Hayward Wolfpack FC came away with two shutout wins to finish 2022 preseason play Sunday, May 8, in Hayward.

The Pack’s first opponent of the day, Toros FC, did not show up for the game. In replacement, fellow WPASL opponent Barron Soccer Team stepped up to play.

