Wolf expert Adrian Wydeven will give a virtual presentation on “Wolves of the North Woods” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The talk, sponsored by the Wild Rivers Conservancy, originally had been scheduled for the Park Center in Hayward.
Wydeven expressed regrets that his presentation would not be in person, “But with the ongoing COVID situation, we thought it was best just to do it virtually.”
