The Wild Rivers Conservancy will sponsor “Wolves of the North Woods” with wolf biologist Adrian Wydeven as presenter at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Park Center in Hayward.

Wydeven is a wildlife biologist with Wisconsin’s Green Fire, former coordinator of the Timber Wolf Alliance at Northland College in Ashland, and a former wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

