Woodland Community Radio WOJB from Lac Courte Oreilles continues its concert series Saturday, Sept 11, at The Sawmill in Seeley with Actual Wolf, led by singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Eric Pollard.

Pollard has recorded and toured with Nikki Lane, Retribution Gospel Choir, a collaboration with Alan Sparhawk and Steve Garrison of Low, and 90s alternative band Sun Kil Moon.

