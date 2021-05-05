Effective in August, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) will be renamed Northwood Technical College, it was announced Wednesday, April 28, at an executive meeting of Northwest Regional Planning Commission (NWRPC) in Hayward.
WITC has campuses in Ashland, Superior, Rice Lake and New Richmond and outreach centers in Hayward, Ladysmith, Balsam Lake and Shell Lake.
Starting in May 2021, Sawyer County is expecting to receive half of the $3.2 million designated to the county from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), part of the $1.9 trillion federal relief plan approved earlier this year. The county will receive the other half of the $3.2 million in May 2022. The $3.2 million can not be used for tax relief, but how should those dollars be used?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.