Effective in August, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) will be renamed Northwood Technical College, it was announced Wednesday, April 28, at an executive meeting of Northwest Regional Planning Commission (NWRPC) in Hayward.

WITC has campuses in Ashland, Superior, Rice Lake and New Richmond and outreach centers in Hayward, Ladysmith, Balsam Lake and Shell Lake.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments