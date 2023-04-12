WisDOT

MADISON — With spring weather here, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers to stay alert for Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who routinely collect trash and recyclables along state highways.

“It’s a sign of spring to see people so generously taking time to remove trash and debris from our roadsides,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We are grateful to the thousands of Wisconsinites for their commitment to the Adopt-A-Highway program. We all play a role in keeping these volunteers safe — please watch the road ahead and slow down.”

