“Wisconsin’s Mighty Mascots” is the title of a new book by Carlo Kumpula, a retired teacher and coach from Spooner. Kumpula wrote a prep sports column for the Record for many years. 

“I designed it as an activity book for grades 4-8, but it could easily be enjoyed at other levels and also by adults,” Kumpula said. The book includes stories and images, along with reading comprehension questions, word find puzzles, mazes, matching activities, a crossword puzzle, a map activity and a creative activity where kids can design their own mascot.

