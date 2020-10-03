“Wisconsin’s Mighty Mascots” is the title of a new book by Carlo Kumpula, a retired teacher and coach from Spooner. Kumpula wrote a prep sports column for the Record for many years.
“I designed it as an activity book for grades 4-8, but it could easily be enjoyed at other levels and also by adults,” Kumpula said. The book includes stories and images, along with reading comprehension questions, word find puzzles, mazes, matching activities, a crossword puzzle, a map activity and a creative activity where kids can design their own mascot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.