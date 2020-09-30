FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Brown County (Wisc) Sheriff's Office shows Sagal Hussein. Hussein, accused of neglecting her son, causing his death and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. Hussein faces nine charges in Brown County, including chronic neglect of a child resulting in death. (Brown County Sheriff's Office via AP)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of neglecting her son, causing his death and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.
Sagal Hussein faces nine charges in Brown County, including chronic neglect of a child resulting in death. A criminal complaint says 5-year-old Josias Marquez was likely dead for months before his body was found in March, WLUK-TV reported.
